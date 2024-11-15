‘He could be one of world’s best’ – what next for Kelleher?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 15 – Alisson Becker’s imminent return from injury means Caoimhin Kelleher’s latest run in the Liverpool first team could be over.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for the Reds in the past few weeks – and put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Republic of Ireland beat Finland 1-0 on Thursday.

He saved Joel Pohjanpalo’s penalty and kept out Robin Lod’s follow-up in the Nations League win at Aviva Stadium.

Afterwards, former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle said on RTE: “I think in five or six years he is going to be the top one or two goalkeepers in the world.

“He’s that good at everything he does. He has got everything in the locker. He ticks every box. If he can get himself playing I feel he’s going to be the top man.”

Kelleher is often called the best back-up keeper in the world – and nearly always performs when he gets his chance.

He has only conceded five goals in his eight games for Arne Slot’s Liverpool side this season.

But if Alisson stays injury-free for the rest of the season, Kelleher is likely to have just a handful of Carabao Cup and FA Cup games.

And with Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next summer, Kelleher might not even be second choice if he stays.

BBC Sport looks at what Kelleher’s future holds, whether he needs to move and just how good he is.

Does Kelleher have a chance of keeping his Liverpool place?

Alisson suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace on 5 October and has not played since.

The Brazilian, 32, has been Liverpool’s number one since his £66.8m move from Roma in 2018 – playing 271 times and winning the Champions League and Premier League.

At another club, against another goalkeeper, Kelleher may well have hoped four clean sheets in eight games may have been enough to keep his place.

But Liverpool boss Slot has made it perfectly clear that is not an option.

“Alisson is, and will be, our first goalkeeper if he is fit,” Slot said after Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa – in which Kelleher made some fantastic saves.

“Caoimhin has done outstanding last season and this season again as well. But the moment Alisson will be fit he will be our first goalkeeper.”

Liverpool legend John Aldridge, writing in a Liverpool Echo column,, external does not think it should be such a straightforward decision though.

“Caoimhin Kelleher has been magnificent and I actually think Arne Slot has got a really big decision to make in the next few weeks. Once Alisson is fit, I don’t think it’s fair if Kelleher gets demoted to the bench,” said the former Republic of Ireland striker.

“I think he’s been absolutely first-class. He’s been faultless with everything he has done in the games, and I think Ali will be looking at it and be embarrassed if he went back in because he’s done such a good job.”

But Slot’s quotes tell us that decision has already been made.

Does Kelleher have to leave Liverpool?

It has always felt like Kelleher would eventually have to move on – unless he kept waiting for Alisson, who is seven years older than him, to decline or leave.

But the Irishman’s hand effectively seemed to be forced in August when Liverpool agreed to sign Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Mamardashvili, now 24, in a deal worth up to £29m next summer.

That could drop Kelleher, who joined the club aged 16 from Cork side Ringmahon Rangers, to third choice.

“I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out,” said Kelleher in September.

“The club’s made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they’ve made a decision to go in a different direction.”

Even if Liverpool surprisingly sold Alisson, who has 18 months left on his deal with the option for another year, Kelleher would likely remain second choice, this time to a younger goalkeeper.

Liverpool have turned down bids from Nottingham Forest in the past year, while Celtic have also been strongly linked.

Last month former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given told BBC Radio 5 Live: “He isn’t getting any younger.

“Each game that goes by where he doesn’t play, he will never get back.

“He has only got one career, one life and one opportunity at being a top goalkeeper.”

Kelleher’s recent run in the team seems to have proved he is good enough – but he will now face another spell on the sidelines with Alisson’s return.

In October, former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld told BBC Radio Merseyside: “Alisson is the best in the world.

“I think this is a moment for Kelleher to show the world what he’s capable of. He will probably leave at the end of the season.”

How much football has Kelleher played?

Goalkeepers bloom later than outfield players – but Kelleher, who did not go in goal until he was 14, has not played nearly as much football as he ideally would have.

Not having any loan spells has not helped matters.

He has played 20 league games and 55 matches in total for Liverpool – plus 19 times for the Republic of Ireland.

He only became the Republic of Ireland number one after an injury to Southampton’s 22-year-old Gavin Bazunu, who has played 162 matches for four different clubs.

Kelleher is older than incoming Reds keeper Mamardashvili, who has played 178 club matches, and even Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma – who has played 402 times for AC Milan and Paris St-Germain.

Kelleher turns 26 before Liverpool’s next game. By that age Joe Hart had played 194 times in the Premier League, with David de Gea, Ian Walker and Aaron Ramsdale all playing more than 150 times.

How good is Kelleher?

When Kelleher plays, he usually plays well. His is a proactive goalkeeper, quick off his line, good with the ball at his feet and a fine shot-stopper too.

Some 32% of his touches in the Premier League have been outside the box (286/897) compared with 25% of Alisson’s.

Kelleher has the club record for penalty shootout saves as well – stopping six kicks in four Carabao Cup shootouts.

Kelleher did not save a penalty in the 2022 final victory over Chelsea, but scored Liverpool’s 11th kick before opposite number Kepa missed his.

And his Premier League stats are favourable too – when he does play.

Including goalkeepers to play at least 1,000 minutes since Kelleher’s Premier League debut in December 2020, he has the sixth-best save percentage (73%) and seventh-most successful passes (28) per 90 minutes.

For what Opta defines as goals prevented, which is goals conceded against expected goals on target, since his debut he ranks third among Premier League goalkeepers (0.17 per 90 minutes), even above Alisson (0.15).

He has not made any errors leading to goals.

Westerveld, who won the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup with the Reds in 2001, told the BBC: “It’s amazing. He steps in and I can’t remember him having a bad game. It’s not just he steps in and does OK, but he wins matches for us.

“On the ball, his reflexes, he’s agile, he comes for crosses, his distribution – everything a goalkeeper at Liverpool should have, he’s got.”