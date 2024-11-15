American tennis star Tiafoe fined Ksh 15.5mn for Shanghai outburst

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 15 – American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has been fined Ksh 15.5mn (£94,737) for a furious outburst, in which he repeatedly swore at the chair umpire, during last month’s Shanghai Masters.

Tiafoe reacted angrily towards Jimmy Pinoargote after losing 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7-5) to Russia’s Roman Safiullin.

The world number 18 was fined Ksh 7.7mn ($60,000) for aggravated behaviour on top of the maximum $60,000 fine for verbal abuse.

He also faced a suspension from playing but the ATP opted not to ban the player.

Tiafoe, 26, later apologised for his actions, saying his behaviour was “not acceptable”.

His outburst came at the end of a match that turned on the American being given a time violation at 5-5 in the final-set tie-break.

The two-time US Open semi-finalist claimed he tossed the ball up to serve, but Pinoargote disagreed it was a legitimate throw intended to start the point and penalised him.

Forced to start with a second serve, Tiafoe lost the point to trail 6-5 and Safiullin clinched victory at the first attempt.

As Tiafoe walked towards the umpire’s chair, he launched a flurry of expletives at Pinoargote in a prolonged outburst.