Shujaa eyeing strong start at World Rugby Series opener in Dubai

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 14 – The national men’s rugby 7s team are eyeing a strong start to their World Rugby Series campaign at the opening leg in Dubai.

Assistant coach Louis Kisia predicts most teams will be rusty in Dubai – as well as in the subsequent leg in Cape Town – and hopes Shujaa makes the most of this to win some crucial points.

“Dubai and Cape Town are always good hunting grounds for points because the belief is that most teams are rusty and are not yet up to speed. Many teams are still trying to test waters…ours is to go there and give a good account of ourselves. We want to take it one game at a time and get good results,” Kisia said.

The Dubai leg is scheduled for November 30-December 1, with Cape Town following a week later.

Shujaa are in Pool A alongside the series champions France, South Africa and Australia.

Having met the three giants before, Kisia is unfazed by their stature and is looking forward to the challenge of taking them down.

“For us here at Shujaa, our motto has always been to take it one game at a time. It’s been a while since we last played France but South Africa, we met them in Zimbabwe last year and beat them to qualify for the Olympics. As for Australia, we faced them at the Olympics,” he said.

Crucial cash boost

Shujaa received a timely boost of a Ksh 84.15m sponsorship from betting firm Sportpesa on Wednesday.

The two-year sponsorship is a bump up from the previous Ksh 22 million they received from the firm in the aftermath of their relegation from the series in May 2023. From Left: Shujaa’s Samuel Asati, Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri, Shujaa’s George Ooro and assistant coach Louis Kisia during the unveiling of a new sponsorship by the betting firm. PHOTO/SPORTPESA

Kisia believes the bumper sponsorship will be a huge incentive for Shujaa to up the ante in training and push for positive results on the pitch.

He recounted how the players have put their bodies on the line for the love of the flag.

“At times, it’s raining and we are in the gym and afterwards we are out there on the pitch. Like this week, it has been raining…but for us, it is a worthy investment, a worthy cause and such partnerships, encourage us to keep working harder,” the coach said.

Under the deal, Sportpesa will disburse Ksh 33 million in the first year and Ksh 49.5 million in the second one.

The firm’s CEO Ronald Karauri underlined the importance of investments in sports to realise the potential of the same.

“I want to call upon more corporates to come on board and sponsor this team. You need money to run sports and also, there is money in sports. It’s unfortunate that we have not yet monetised sports as a country…I look forward to the day when we will do so,” Karauri said.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai said the new deal enables them to cater for players’ welfare in the form of improved contractual terms.

“We have been able to improve the contracts of the players who have decided to sign. We have improved their salaries…even doubling and tripling for some of them. Our aim is to finish in the top eight in the World Series, that is our realistic target. We hope these boys will do better now that their welfare is well catered for. Their destiny is in their hands,” Mutai said.

Shujaa will have to make do without co-captains Tony Omondi and Vincent Onyala who have elected not to sign new contracts with the union.

The two were pivotal to the team’s qualification for the World Series, with Onyala featuring in the team of the tournament at the playoffs in Madrid.