Ranieri ends retirement to become Roma manager

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 14 – Claudio Ranieri has been appointed head coach of Roma until the end of the season – six months after announcing his retirement.

Ranieri has also taken on a role advising the Italian club’s owners and will help in the search for a permanent manager.

At the end of the season the 73-year-old will “transition into a senior executive role”, the club said.

Ranieri, who has managed his hometown club twice before including a temporary stint in 2019, retired in May after guiding Cagliari to survival.

His appointment comes after the sacking of Ivan Juric on Sunday.

Croatian Juric lasted just 12 matches after replacing Daniele de Rossi four games into this season. Former Italy midfielder De Rossi was manager for eight months following the departure of Jose Mourinho in January.

Ranieri has coached 18 clubs during his 37-year managerial career, as well as the Greece national team.

The crowning achievement of his career was the Premier League title he won with Leicester City in 2015-16.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Roma were linked with former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who recently left his position as Saudi Arabia head coach.

Despite spending more than £80m during the summer transfer window, Roma are 12th in Serie A with 13 points after 12 games, and are 20th in the Europa League table with five points after four matches. Roma’s next Serie A match is at Napoli on 24 November