Ranieri ends retirement to become Roma manager - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Ranieri ends retirement to become Roma manager

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 14 – Claudio Ranieri has been appointed head coach of Roma until the end of the season – six months after announcing his retirement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ranieri has also taken on a role advising the Italian club’s owners and will help in the search for a permanent manager.

At the end of the season the 73-year-old will “transition into a senior executive role”, the club said.

Ranieri, who has managed his hometown club twice before including a temporary stint in 2019, retired in May after guiding Cagliari to survival.

His appointment comes after the sacking of Ivan Juric on Sunday.

Croatian Juric lasted just 12 matches after replacing Daniele de Rossi four games into this season. Former Italy midfielder De Rossi was manager for eight months following the departure of Jose Mourinho in January.

Ranieri has coached 18 clubs during his 37-year managerial career, as well as the Greece national team.

The crowning achievement of his career was the Premier League title he won with Leicester City in 2015-16.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Roma were linked with former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who recently left his position as Saudi Arabia head coach.

Despite spending more than £80m during the summer transfer window, Roma are 12th in Serie A with 13 points after 12 games, and are 20th in the Europa League table with five points after four matches. Roma’s next Serie A match is at Napoli on 24 November

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved