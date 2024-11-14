PGMOL taking new Coote allegations ‘very seriously’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14 – Referees’ body PGMOL says it is taking new allegations around Premier League official David Coote “very seriously”.

Coote is suspended from his role pending an investigation into a video which emerged earlier this week, in which the 42-year-old appeared to make disparaging remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

On Wednesday the Sun newspaper published pictures it says were taken during this summer’s European Championship, alleging they appear to show Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled up US bank note.

Coote was working at the Euros in his capacity as a match official.

A PGMOL spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously.

“David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.

“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

The Sun says images of Coote were sent to a friend on more than one occasion during the tournament.

The BBC has not independently verified the pictures or the video.

The BBC has approached Coote for comment.

Meanwhile European football’s governing body Uefa has confirmed to BBC Sport that the official has been suspended following the appearance of the original video.

Uefa said on Tuesday that Coote had been withdrawn from an international commitment this week and on Wednesday a spokesperson added: “The Uefa Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on 11 November – in advance of the upcoming round of Uefa matches – when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour.”