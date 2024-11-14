Monaco agrees extension to host F1 until 2031

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MONACO, France, November 14 – Monaco will continue to host Formula 1 races until at least 2031 after a new six-year deal was agreed.

One of the sport’s most iconic and prestigious races, the Monaco Grand Prix has been an ever-present in the F1 calendar since 1955.

There have been doubts about its future, however, because of questions regarding the suitability of the principality’s narrow streets for racing modern F1 cars, plus concerns over finances and other issues.

As part of the new deal, the race will move to the first full weekend in June from 2026.

“I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031,” said Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

“The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the 2024 Monaco race, becoming the first Monegasque driver since 1931 to win their home grand prix.

In 2022, Leclerc said dropping the race from the calendar would be a “bad move”.

One of the most glamorous events in sport, it was first staged in 1929 and appeared on the first world championship calendar in 1950.

But, with F1’s owners Liberty Media keen to grow the sport, there have been doubts about its future in the expanded calendar. There are a record 24 races scheduled for the 2024 season.

Crowds in Monaco are relatively small because of limited space while it pays a relatively small hosting fee compared to other races.

Overtaking is also notoriously difficult on the street circuit, leading to complaints about the quality of racing.

Michel Boeri, president of the Automobile Club of Monaco, added: “The signing of this new agreement with the Formula One Group until 2031 not only confirms the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to offering all visitors an unrivalled, first-class experience at race weekends.

“The Monaco Grand Prix is the most important sporting event here and continues to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators to the principality and millions of global television viewers worldwide.”