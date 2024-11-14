Ksh 2.1m Apartment on offer as Ruiru Sports Club hosts penultimate leg of East Africa Golf Tour - Capital Sports
KCB Group CEO Paul Russo on the putting green during the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the 9-hole Nanyuki Golf Course on September 7, 2024.

Golf

Ksh 2.1m Apartment on offer as Ruiru Sports Club hosts penultimate leg of East Africa Golf Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14– An apartment worth Ksh 2.1 million is on offer for the 250 top amateur golfers in a prize set for the hole-in-one in the East Africa Golf Tour that sees the penultimate leg head to Ruiru Sports Club this weekend.

The 11-month-long series has traversed twenty counties in Kenya and four countries in the East African region – Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda with the series set to culminate in a grand finale December 6 set to host 180 players from across East Africa at the Sigona Golf Club

The Ruiru leg is set to be a mouth-watering event after the series that has already crossed 20 counties in Kenya and four East African countries: Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Seasoned golfer Kevin Kabugi follows his tee shot during the 16th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the par 72 Nanyuki Sports Club on September 7, 2024.

Ruiru Sports Club Captain, James Muraguri, expressed his excitement, noting the club’s pride in being part of this prestigious event.

“We are looking forward to hosting between 230 to 250 players as they compete for the top spots. The course is in excellent shape, and we are confident that participants will enjoy an amazing experience here,” he said.

Golfers will tee-off early in the morning at 6:30 am, with an afternoon session beginning at 12:30 pm.

They will be vying for the coveted top two positions that will secure their spots in the grand finale at Sigona Golf Club.

“The second edition of the East Africa Golf Tour has been a huge success. Through this series, we have reached over 3000 participants and over 1500 juniors through the golf clinics that ran concurrently with the series.”

“This is an indication that as a brand, we are taking deliberate efforts in building the game to an elite level. Our commitment to sports and specifically golf has never been in doubt,” noted KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru.

