Senator Miraj Spearheads Coast Region Soccer Revolution

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 13 – In a heartwarming display of community spirit and sporting excellence, thousands of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Mwahima Stadium to launch the Coast Soccer Revolution, a groundbreaking initiative led by Senator Miraj Abdilahi.

The comprehensive program, anchored by the prestigious Miraj Super Cup, has drawn an impressive 64 teams from across Mombasa County’s subdivisions, marking a significant milestone in the region’s sporting history.

The Tournament Kicks Off with a Massive Turnout as the preliminary rounds, which commenced on Saturday, November 9 at Mwahima Stadium, saw over 2,000 players and 10,000 Mombasa Residents drawn from Likoni, Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni, Mvita, and Nyali showcasing their talents. The tournament structure advances to knockout stages scheduled for December 14.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s tournament as we angle for talent acquisition and development across the Coast Region. This tournament serves as the precipice for tapping budding soccer talent in Kenya,” stated Senator Miraj Abdilahi during the opening ceremony.

Several powerhouse teams have emerged as early favorites, pitting Panama FC, Napoli FC, Vibwanga FC (Coast’s oldest team from Bofu), and Change Youth FC against each other. Each team brings its unique style and history to the tournament, promising an exciting and competitive event for all soccer fans.

The women’s division features strong contenders, including Likoni Starlets, Zanirani FC, Panama Ladies, Migombani Queens.

The initiative extends far beyond competitive matches, incorporating, Certified coaching clinics and training courses, FIFA-accredited referee courses, and establishment of the Coast Soccer Academy.

Mpasho Kispoti CEO Salim Zani, partnering with Mama Haki Foundation, announced substantial support for participating teams.

“I laud Mama Haki Foundation and Senator Miraj for this noble idea. Sports plays a unifying role, and we are keen on partnering with top Football Kenya Premier League clubs for talent scouting,” Zani remarked.

Winners will receive cash prizes and seed capital to invest in business initiatives within the region, emphasizing the program’s commitment to community development. This not only rewards the players’ hard work but also contributes to the economic growth and prosperity of Mombasa County.

The Preliminary Round kicked off on November 9th-with a round of Round of 32 ahead of the knockout phase on November 12-13 ahead of the Finals on December 14.