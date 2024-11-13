Gor Mahia sack head coach Neiva after difficult start to new season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 13 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia have sacked head coach Leo Neiva following a four-match a winless run.

In a statement, the club said they have invoked a contractual clause that allows them to terminate the Brazilian’s employment immediately.

“The club extends its gratitude to Mr Neiva for his commitment, hard work, and contributions to Gor Mahia during his time with the team. However, following a thorough evaluation and in the interest of aligning with the club’s long term vision, the management has determined that a change in leadership is necessary,” the statement read.

Club legend and one-time coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno as well as Michael Nam will temporarily assume the reins as K’Ogalo embark on the search for a new coach.

“The club will begin the search for a new head coach who embodies the values and aspirations of Gor Mahia Football Club and who will bring renewed energy and strategic insight to the team. In the meantime, Zedekiah Otieno and Michael Nam will oversee the team’s preparations and match responsibilities as the recruitment process of a new head coach progresses,” the club said.

Neiva was appointed K’Ogalo head coach at the end of last season following the departure of North Irishman Jonathan McKinstry to assume the vacant Gambia national team post.

The 46-year-old has also coached Uganda’s Vipers FC, Sudan’s Al Merreikh and St Kitts, among other teams.

His last stint at Vipers lasted for only 156 days before he was also sent packing after amassing three wins, one draw and one loss in five matches.

Neiva leaves Gor Mahia slumped in 12th position on eight points, although they have two matches in hand.

Their next encounter is the Mashemeji Derby on November 24 against AFC Leopards – who are also enduring a winless run that goes way back to their loss against Murang’a Seal close to a month ago.