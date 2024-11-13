Equatorial Guinea reach Afcon 2025 after Togo lose - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Equatorial Guinea players celebrate one of their four goals against Guinea Bissau. PHOTO/CAF

Football

Equatorial Guinea reach Afcon 2025 after Togo lose

Published

MONROVIA, Liberia, November 13 – Equatorial Guinea have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations without kicking a ball after Togo were beaten in their penultimate Group E qualifier on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Sparrowhawks needed to take all three points from their trip to already-eliminated Liberia to keep alive their hopes of reaching the finals in Morocco.

However, the Lone Stars triumphed 1-0 in Monrovia as Mohammed Sangare netted the winner from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Togo will be absent from a fourth successive Nations Cup, having last appeared at the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

Equatorial Guinea are assured of a top-two finish in Group E regardless of the outcome of their final two matches, at home against already-qualified Algeria on Thursday (13:00 GMT) and away in Togo on Sunday.

The National Thunder reached the last 16 at the 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

The Central Africans become the ninth team to book their place in Morocco after Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt and Senegal all secured their spots in the fourth round of qualifying.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved