Equatorial Guinea reach Afcon 2025 after Togo lose

MONROVIA, Liberia, November 13 – Equatorial Guinea have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations without kicking a ball after Togo were beaten in their penultimate Group E qualifier on Wednesday.

The Sparrowhawks needed to take all three points from their trip to already-eliminated Liberia to keep alive their hopes of reaching the finals in Morocco.

However, the Lone Stars triumphed 1-0 in Monrovia as Mohammed Sangare netted the winner from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Togo will be absent from a fourth successive Nations Cup, having last appeared at the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

Equatorial Guinea are assured of a top-two finish in Group E regardless of the outcome of their final two matches, at home against already-qualified Algeria on Thursday (13:00 GMT) and away in Togo on Sunday.

The National Thunder reached the last 16 at the 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

The Central Africans become the ninth team to book their place in Morocco after Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt and Senegal all secured their spots in the fourth round of qualifying.