Women's tennis world number one Iga Swiatek will not play in the BJK Cup finals for Poland due to a scheduling problem caused by the governing bodies

Tennis

BJK Cup tie called off after severe weather alert

Published

MALAGA, Spain, November 13 – A severe weather alert in southern Spain has led to the opening tie of the Billie Jean King Cup between Spain and Poland being postponed.

The two nations were set to play in Malaga at 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

Two weeks after flash floods caused devastation in eastern Spain, several areas of the nation are on alert again.

new weather front brought heavy rain in Malaga on Wednesday.

“This decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees,” said the International Tennis Federation, which organises the event.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

The first-round tie between Spain and Poland – who are led by five-time major champion Iga Swiatek – has been moved to Friday, with play starting at 09:00 GMT.

Great Britain’s first-round tie against Germany is due to take place on the same day from 16:00 GMT and will be shown live on the BBC.

The Billie Jean King Cup is a 12-nation women’s team event where the winners will be crowned world champions.

It is taking place indoors at the Palacios de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, with the final being contested on 20 November.

