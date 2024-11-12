Ecuador’s Angulo, 22, dies a month after car crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUITO, Ecuador, November 12 – Ecuador international Marco Angulo has died at the age of 22 just over a month after being seriously injured in a car crash, his club have announced.

The LDU Quito midfielder had been in hospital since the incident on 7 October in the south of Ecuador’s capital Quito.

Reports in Ecuador, external said he underwent several operations and spent over a week in intensive care, before passing away on Monday night.

“With deep sorrow and sadness, we regret to have to inform you of the death of our dear player Marco Angulo,” LDU Quito, who play in Ecuador’s top flight, said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“We convey our condolences to his family and his loved ones.

“His passing is an irreparable loss which will leave an indelible mark in our hearts.”

A midfielder for MLS club FC Cincinnati, Angulo joined LDU Quito on loan with an option to buy in March.

Angulo made 16 appearances for the club. His last appearance came on 6 October – a day before the car crash.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Angulo made his debut for Ecuador in November 2022, coming on as a substitute in a 0-0 draw against Iraq, and earned three caps for his country.

“The Ecuadorian Football Association expresses its deepest sympathy over the death of Marco Angulo,” a statement from the governing body read.

“Marco was not only an outstanding player but also a great team-mate. He leaves a deep sorrow in our hearts, especially in those of us who went with him on countless trips, and to training camps and matches.

“Rest in peace, Angulito.”

According to Ecuadorian reports, Independiente del Valle footballer Roberto Cabezas and a friend, Victor Carcopa, also died in the accident.

There were two other passengers in the car at the time. Their condition is unknown.