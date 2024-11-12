Cleveland extend winning start to 12 games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLEVELAND, United States, November 12 – Cleveland Cavaliers became just the eighth team in NBA history to win their first 12 games of a regular season with a 119-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

It is the best start to a NBA season since the Golden State Warriors in 2015-16, who went on to win a record 24 successive games.

Donovan Mitchell top-scored with 36 points and five other players reached double figures as the Cavaliers fought back from nine points down in the third quarter to seal victory

“We dug deep,” said Mitchell .”For us to continue to be what we want to be, that’s what it’s going to take.

“It was a complete team win. Every night it’s somebody different. We’re playing for each other, being selfless. We’ve got to keep it going.”

Zach LaVine scored 26 points while Coby White and Nikola Vucevic added 20 in reply for the Bulls, who slip to 4-7 for the season.

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama scored 34 points and had 14 rebounds and six assists as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 116-96.

Julian Champagnie scored 13 points and Chris Paul added 12 as all of the Spurs starters posted double figures.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred as the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from their weekend defeat by the Golden State Warriors with a 134-128 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 45 points, with Jalen Williams adding 28 and Luguentz Dort 19.

The Thunder announced before the game that centre Chet Holmgren will be assessed in eight to 10 weeks after suffering a pelvic fracture against the Warriors.

Cam Thomas scored 17 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-105, while the the Houston Rockets eased to a 107-92 win over the Washington Wizards.