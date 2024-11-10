Shabana beat Police for first win of season as Leopards’ winless run continues with draw against Mara Sugar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10 – Shabana beat Kenya Police FC 1-0 on Sunday evening to collect their first win of the new season of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii.

Vincent Nyabuto scored the solitary goal in the 35th minute, rising high to meet James Mazembe’s cross from the left wing, with Police keeper Patrick Matasi looking on helplessly.

The law enforcers, looking to continue their unbeaten run, could have taken the lead in the ninth minute but Francis Kahata’s low shot — following David Okoth’s pass — hit the outside of the post.

Alfred Mang’eni then headed wide in the 20th minute from a floating corner before Matasi almost gifted Tore Bobe the opener in the 24th minute.

The Harambee Stars custodian must have been thanking his lucky stars — or rather, right back Daniel Sakari — after he totally missed out on a cross from the right wing.

The ball landed at the feet of Kevin Omondi whose dithering in the box allowed Sakari to clear it away before he could pull the trigger.

Afande then responded with a chance of their own, Okoth’s left-footed shot from outside the box almost slithering past Stephen Ochieng in Shabana’s goal.

From what seemed a hopeless endeavour, Shabana got the goal they desperately needed.

Omondi chased a long ball that seemed destined for a goalkick, shielded it before passing back to Mazembe whose cross into the box found an unmarked Nyabuto to head down into the bottom right corner.

Lucky Leopards

At the Dandora Stadium, Sydney Lokale’s goal at the death earned AFC Leopards a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Mara Sugar.

The sugar millers had surged into the lead through Meshack Karani’s goal in the 42nd minute, latching onto a loose ball after Brian Ochieng had dispossessed Samuel Semo.

Up until then, both teams had glorious chances to take the lead.

Lokale weaved his way through Mara’s defence in the sixth minute before dragging his shot wide.

Karani did the same in the 24th minute, taking a touch too many after dribbling past Ingwe’s defence and finding a vantage shooting angle.

Lokale was guilty of another glaring miss, midway through the second half, when he shot wide with only the keeper to beat — albeit he was adjudged to be offside.

Youngster Kelly Madada’s shot was also easily saved by Felix Adoyo as on the touchline, Mara coach George Midenyo was given his marching orders.

With seconds on the clock, Clifton Miheso’s low cross from the left wing found Lokale who blasted it past Adoyo for a crucial equaliser for Leopards — and breathing space for coach Thomas Trucha who has been under pressure.

Bidco fry Bandari

At the Ukunda Showground, Bidco United beat Bandari 2-0 courtesy of goals by Marvin Amuka and Clinton Asiago in the 42nd and 45th minutes.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz beat Murang’a Seal by a similar scoreline at the latter’s Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.