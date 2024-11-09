Mourinho fined and banned for condemning match officials in Turkey

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISTANBUL, Turkey, November 9 – Jose Mourinho has received a one-match ban and fine of about £15,000 for his actions and comments at the end of Fenerbahce’s dramatic win over Trabzonspor.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager sprinted on to the pitch and attempted a knee slide after Sofyan Amrabat’s stoppage-time goal earned his Fenerbahce team a 3-2 victory in an incident-packed encounter.

However, he then launched into a angry post-match tirade that condemned refereeing standards in Turkey and appeared to question the impartiality of match officials.

In a statement, external the Turkish Football Federation said Mourinho’s comments were “contrary to sportsmanship, sports ethics or the concept of fair play” and “were diminishing the value” of football in the country.

They added that the one-time Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss’ remarks “were aimed at casting a shadow over or discrediting the impartiality of the referees and other match officials”.

In a match filled with controversy, Mourinho was unhappy with home team Trabzonspor being awarded two penalties – both after video assistant referee (VAR) consultations.

He also thought his side should have been awarded a spot-kick before Amrabat’s late winner.