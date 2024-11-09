Mourinho fined and banned for condemning match officials in Turkey - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jose Mourinho remonstrates with the referee. PHOTO/Sky Sports

Football

Mourinho fined and banned for condemning match officials in Turkey

Published

ISTANBUL, Turkey, November 9 – Jose Mourinho has received a one-match ban and fine of about £15,000 for his actions and comments at the end of Fenerbahce’s dramatic win over Trabzonspor.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager sprinted on to the pitch and attempted a knee slide after Sofyan Amrabat’s stoppage-time goal earned his Fenerbahce team a 3-2 victory in an incident-packed encounter.

However, he then launched into a angry post-match tirade that condemned refereeing standards in Turkey and appeared to question the impartiality of match officials.

In a statement, external the Turkish Football Federation said Mourinho’s comments were “contrary to sportsmanship, sports ethics or the concept of fair play” and “were diminishing the value” of football in the country.

They added that the one-time Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss’ remarks “were aimed at casting a shadow over or discrediting the impartiality of the referees and other match officials”.

In a match filled with controversy, Mourinho was unhappy with home team Trabzonspor being awarded two penalties – both after video assistant referee (VAR) consultations.

He also thought his side should have been awarded a spot-kick before Amrabat’s late winner.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved