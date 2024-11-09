Mbappe 'down but motivated' at Real Madrid - Ancelotti - Capital Sports
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his first Real Madrid goal. pHOTO/Real Madrid/X

Football

Mbappe ‘down but motivated’ at Real Madrid – Ancelotti

Published

MADRID, Spain, November 9 – Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is “down” but has the determination to come through a difficult period, says manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 25-year-old France forward, who joined Real on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in July, has struggled for form since arriving at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe has scored eight goals in 15 appearances for the La Liga club, but has only netted once in his past five games.

Real, who won the Champions League and La Liga last season, were beaten 4-0 by rivals Barcelona last month and trail the Catalans by nine points in the league.

“Mbappe is down like everyone else, but motivated to get through this moment,” Real boss Ancelotti told a news conference.

“The problem he’s having is everyone’s problem. You could point at Vinicius [Junior], Rodrygo or [Jude] Bellingham. It is a difficult moment for everyone.”

Ancelotti said Mbappe was “training well” and was “convinced” his form will improve if the player remained upbeat.

“We haven’t hit our stride yet. You can’t let your head drop, you have to hold it high,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian added that he had “not spoken” to Mbappe about France manager Didier Deschamps’ decision to leave him out of Les Bleus’ forthcoming Nations League double-header.

“It’s a matter for the national team coach and I have no right to judge his decisions. He made the decision and we have to accept it,” Ancelotti explained.

Real host Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday at 13:00 GMT.

