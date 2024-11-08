Bucks end six-game losing streak with win over Jazz in NBA - Capital Sports
Bucks end six-game losing streak with win over Jazz in NBA

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Nov 8 – Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo 31 as the Milwaukee Bucks ended a six-game losing streak by beating Utah Jazz 123-100 on Thursday.

There were seven assists by Lillard, while Bobby Portis scored 19 points off the bench.

Lillard and Antetokounmpo – who took 16 rebounds – combined for 22 of the Bucks’ 31 points in the third quarter.

They held a 88-77 lead at the start of the fourth and were up by at least 11 points through the whole of the quarter.

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 33 points plus eight rebounds and six assists to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 135-119 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Julius Randle also added 22 points and 10 rebounds as Minnesota scored 45 points in the fourth quarter to subject the Bulls to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Elsewhere, Malaki Branham and Keldon Johnson each scored 17 points off the bench as San Antonio Spurs won 118-105 against the Portland Trailblazers.

Eight players scored in double figures for San Antonio, with Zach Collins, Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie all collecting 14 points.

It was Portland’s third loss in four games, despite Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant both adding 21 points for the visiting team.

