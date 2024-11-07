West Ham's Kudus has ban extended to five games - Capital Sports
Mohamed Kudus celebrates his goal against Manchester United

English Premiership

West Ham’s Kudus has ban extended to five games

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 7 – West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus has been handed a further two-game ban after admitting violent conduct following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kudus sparked a melee in the 82nd minute of the game as West Ham lost 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 19 October.

He was initially shown a yellow card for a foul on Micky van de Ven, but he proceeded to push both the Dutch defender and Pape Matar Sarr in the face.

The additional suspension extends his ban from three to five games, meaning he will be eligible to return against Leicester City on 3 December.

Kudus has also been fined £60,000 and West Ham were fined £30,000 for failing to control the behaviour of their players.

The Ghana international has scored two goals in eight Premier League appearances this season.

