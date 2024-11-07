Shujaa handed tough test on return to World Rugby 7s Series in Dubai - Capital Sports
Kenya 7s co-captain Vincent Onyala in action against Australia in Shujaa's second Pool B match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/NOC-K/KELLY AYODI

Rugby

Shujaa handed tough test on return to World Rugby 7s Series in Dubai

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 7 – The national rugby 7s team will face France, Australia and South Africa in Pool A of the opening leg of the World Rugby Series in Dubai on November 30-December 1.

Shujaa will be featuring in the prestigious tournament for the first time since May 2023 when they were relegated after losing 12-5 to Canada in the playoffs at London 7s.

Coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua’s charges have it all to do against three heavyweights who finished strongly in the previous season.

Defending champions France pipped Argentina 19-5 to claim top prize as South Africa finished sixth after losing 12-7 to Ireland.

On the other, Australia thrashed Great Britain 21-0 to clinch seventh.
Shujaa have yet to resume training since last month’s Safari 7s, which they clinched after thrashing Shogun 12-0.

Their match against Kenya will be their second in four months following their meeting at the Paris Olympics where they excelled 21-7 against Shujaa.

Shujaa’s preparations for the World Series has not been helped by reports of a contract dispute between the players and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Nonetheless, the union last week promised to resolve the standoff as they continue to receive feedback from the players.

