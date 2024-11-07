Ready, set, go for FKF County polls on Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 7 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board says they are all ready for the county elections this Saturday in 44 polling stations countrywide.

The board chair Hesbon Owilla said 100 electoral officials have been trained as returning and presiding officers whereas all materials have been dispatched to every polling station.

“We have dispatched elections materials to the Counties and after the training of elections officers on Monday, we are good to go. Nairobi East has the highest number of delegates (167) while Kirinyaga (7) and Makueni (7) have the least number of delegates,” Owilla said.

The chair further revealed they have dealt with all complaints comprehensively albeit they will engage (virtually) all candidates on Thursday afternoon.

“We have also comprehensively dealt with all the complaints as per the FKF Electoral code. Tomorrow, the board has scheduled a meeting with all the County candidates to provide further details and civic education of the Saturday polls,” he said.

Moreover, the board have contracted a private security logistics firm to provide secure logistical and material handling service for the electoral materials.

Meanwhile, the board appeared before the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture on Tuesday to brief them on the preparations for the polls, which commenced a little over a month ago.

Owila told the committee, chaired by Kabete Member of Parliament James Wamacukuru, that measures have been put in place to ensure that the elections are free, fair, transparent, credible and verifiable.