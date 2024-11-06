Manchester United players will ‘step up’ for Amorim, says Onana

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 6 – Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says the club’s players will “step up” and have no issue adapting to new manager Ruben Amorim’s tactics.

United appointed the Sporting boss as their new manager last week, with Amorim set to start his new role on 11 November.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has used the 4-2-3-1 formation favoured by Erik ten Hag during his two matches in charge.

Amorim, who has predominantly used a 3-4-3 formation during his managerial career, masterminded a 4-1 victory against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“I did watch the game yesterday, it was a great victory for them,” said Onana.

“It’s a different system but my team-mates are all pragmatic. I think everyone here is capable of playing in each system so I don’t think this will be an issue for us.

“We have big players, they will step up.”

United host Greek champions PAOK on Thursday, looking for their first win in this season’s Europa League.

Leny Yoro, a £52m signing from Lille last summer, participated in full training on Wednesday after fracturing his foot in August.

The Frenchman is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

“He’s been managed very well after his injury in pre-season, obviously we knew it was going to be a long one,” said Van Nistelrooy.

“It’s a big moment for him as it’s the first time that he’s been back in full training.

“We will bring him back partially over the coming weeks and look to get him on board as soon as possible.”

Midfielders Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Antony were also in training following recent absences.