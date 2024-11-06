Manchester United players will 'step up' for Amorim, says Onana - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Andre Onana and Harry Maguire celebrate at full time. PHOTO/Man United
Andre Onana and Harry Maguire celebrate at full time. PHOTO/Man United
Andre Onana and Harry Maguire celebrate at full time. PHOTO/Man United

English Premiership

Manchester United players will ‘step up’ for Amorim, says Onana

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 6 – Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says the club’s players will “step up” and have no issue adapting to new manager Ruben Amorim’s tactics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

United appointed the Sporting boss as their new manager last week, with Amorim set to start his new role on 11 November.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has used the 4-2-3-1 formation favoured by Erik ten Hag during his two matches in charge.

Amorim, who has predominantly used a 3-4-3 formation during his managerial career, masterminded a 4-1 victory against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“I did watch the game yesterday, it was a great victory for them,” said Onana.

“It’s a different system but my team-mates are all pragmatic. I think everyone here is capable of playing in each system so I don’t think this will be an issue for us.

“We have big players, they will step up.”

United host Greek champions PAOK on Thursday, looking for their first win in this season’s Europa League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leny Yoro, a £52m signing from Lille last summer, participated in full training on Wednesday after fracturing his foot in August.

The Frenchman is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

“He’s been managed very well after his injury in pre-season, obviously we knew it was going to be a long one,” said Van Nistelrooy.

“It’s a big moment for him as it’s the first time that he’s been back in full training.

“We will bring him back partially over the coming weeks and look to get him on board as soon as possible.”

Midfielders Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Antony were also in training following recent absences.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved