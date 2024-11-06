FA and FAI fined by Uefa after fans booed anthems - Capital Sports
English Premiership

FA and FAI fined by Uefa after fans booed anthems

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 6 – Uefa has fined the Football Association and the Football Association of Ireland after the national anthems were booed before the Republic of Ireland played England in the Nations League in September.

European football’s governing body imposed a £10,500 fine (12,500 euros) on the Football Association (FA) following England fans’ booing of Amhran na bhFiann at Aviva Stadium.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) received a fine of £8,400 (10,000 euros) after home supporters booed God Save The King.

The FA’s punishment is greater because the England fans’ booing was deemed a repeat offence.

Uefa imposed further punishment on the FAI, with a £7,800 (9,250 euros) fine for the lighting of flares and a £5,000 (6,000 euros) penalty for a pitch invasion by a spectator.

The FA was also fined £4,150 (5,000 euros) for a supporter coming on to the field of play.

England won the September 7 match 2-0 with goals from Jack Grealish and Declan Rice.

