Omondi eager for immediate success in debut season at Kenya Pipeline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 5 – Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball team coach Geoffrey Omondi remains set on winning this season’s Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league as well as the Africa Club Championships.

Omondi says they have their targets in place and are working hard towards them.

“Our target this season is to win the national league as well as international one. We have a plan and of course, if you don’t plan early then things will be difficult. We have a target in place and we are working hard towards it,” Omondi said.

The oil merchants suffered a straight set loss to archrivals Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) last season to relinquish the national title, which they had won before after a five-year quest.

The win was sweet revenge for the bankers who had lost 3-1 to their fellow Kenyans in the third-place playoff of this year’s Africa Club Championships in Egypt.

Omondi, who succeeded Esther Jepkosgei at the start of this season, has his work cut out.

However, the former Trailblazers men’s volleyball head coach relishes the challenge of steering the six-time African champions to more glory.

“Pipeline have a very huge following and they always want to happy. Every match we play, we will be looking to make them happy. My job and responsibility as a coach will be to keep them happy,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pipeline began their title charge with a second-place finish in the first leg of the national league, losing 3-2 to Kenya Prisons at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri over the weekend.