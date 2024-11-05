Omondi eager for immediate success in debut season at Kenya Pipeline - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate in a past match.

Volleyball

Omondi eager for immediate success in debut season at Kenya Pipeline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 5 – Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball team coach Geoffrey Omondi remains set on winning this season’s Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league as well as the Africa Club Championships.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omondi says they have their targets in place and are working hard towards them.

“Our target this season is to win the national league as well as international one. We have a plan and of course, if you don’t plan early then things will be difficult. We have a target in place and we are working hard towards it,” Omondi said.

The oil merchants suffered a straight set loss to archrivals Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) last season to relinquish the national title, which they had won before after a five-year quest.

The win was sweet revenge for the bankers who had lost 3-1 to their fellow Kenyans in the third-place playoff of this year’s Africa Club Championships in Egypt.

Omondi, who succeeded Esther Jepkosgei at the start of this season, has his work cut out.

However, the former Trailblazers men’s volleyball head coach relishes the challenge of steering the six-time African champions to more glory.

“Pipeline have a very huge following and they always want to happy. Every match we play, we will be looking to make them happy. My job and responsibility as a coach will be to keep them happy,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pipeline began their title charge with a second-place finish in the first leg of the national league, losing 3-2 to Kenya Prisons at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri over the weekend.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved