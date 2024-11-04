NBA investigating alleged Embiid altercation with a reporter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, USA, Nov 4 – The NBA says it is investigating after Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid had an alleged physical altercation with a reporter.

Embiid confronted the reporter in the Philadelphia locker room about an article that referred to his son and late brother, as well as criticising his fitness and professionalism.

The seven-time NBA All-Star and 2023 Most Valuable Player has yet to play this season because of a knee issue.

The incident happened after the 76ers’ 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to live with the consequences,” Embiid is reported to have said.

As the altercation continued Embiid, 30, is then alleged to have pushed the reporter on the shoulder before a Sixers official got between the pair.

Embiid had mentioned the article in question during a news conference on Friday.

“When I see people saying ‘he doesn’t want to play’ – I’ve done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk, for people to be saying that,” he said.

In a statement, the NBA said: “We are aware of reports of an incident in the Sixers locker room this evening and are commencing an investigation.”

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told ESPN the club has also launched an investigation and takes the situation “very seriously”.