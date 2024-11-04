England to play first West Indies Test since 1979

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 4 – England will play a women’s Test in West Indies for the first time as part of the new Future Tours Programme.

West Indies, who have not played a Test since 2004, are scheduled to host England for one Test, three one-day internationals and three T20s in April and May 2027.

It will be the first meeting between the sides in the longest format since 1979.

As part of the new cycle, which runs from 2025 to early 2029, England will also play Tests against India, Australia and South Africa.

England captain Heather Knight has been among those who have called for more women’s Tests.

England play Tests in South Africa and Australia this winter at the end of the current cycle.

They are scheduled to tour Pakistan for the first time in 2027. They were due to play in Pakistan in 2021 but the tour was cancelled because of security concerns.

The new schedule also includes a window largely free of international cricket in August to coincide with The Hundred – a boost to the England and Wales Cricket Board’s competition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Zimbabwe have been added to the FTP for the first time.

West Indies will host a Test against Australia in 2026 and play South Africa away in the format in 2028.

No Test cricket has been scheduled for New Zealand. Some had hoped their T20 World Cup win last month could lead to a first Test for the White Ferns since 2004.