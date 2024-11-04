Cummins leads Australia to tense Pakistan win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 4 – A crucial innings from captain Pat Cummins led Australia to a tense two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Melbourne.

Chasing 204, Australia slipped from 113-2 to 155-7, a collapse that included Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell falling in the space of five deliveries to the Pakistan quicks.

But, amid loud Pakistan support at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Cummins calmly put on 30 with Sean Abbott to halt the tourists’ charge.

Abbott was sloppily run out for 13 as Cummins called him back for a third run, but the Australia skipper finished unbeaten on 32 from 31 balls to lead his side to victory with 16.3 overs to spare.

It gave Australia’s men a winning start to their home summer, which includes two more ODIs and three T20s against Pakistan and a much-anticipated five-Test series against India.

After taking three wickets and finishing two not out alongside Cummins, bowler Mitchell Starc told ABC Grandstand: “We probably didn’t like that Patty and I had pads on, but it’s a positive start to the summer.

“Win is a win no matter how you get there.”

Pakistan, who only landed in Australia in recent days following their Test win against England, salvaged a score of 203 all out in 46.4 overs batting first.

They were thankful for 40 from 39 balls with four sixes from number nine Naseem Shah.

Babar Azam made 37 on his return to international cricket after being dropped during the England series and captain Muhammad Rizwan added 44, but the tourists were struggling before Naseem’s cameo began at 148-7.

Steve Smith made a fluent 44 in Australia’s chase before cutting to backward point off Haris Rauf at the start of the home team’s slump.

Smith, who has opted to move back to number four in the Test side after a brief spell as an opener, put on 85 with Inglis, who made 49, to put Australia well ahead of the scoring rate.