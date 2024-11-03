Caicedo stunner earns Chelsea priceless draw away at Man Utd

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, November 3 – Moises Caicedo’s crisp volley gave Chelsea a deserved point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United’s interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, in charge while the Red Devils await the arrival of newly-appointed Ruben Amorim, looked on course for a second successive victory when Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock from the spot in the 70th minute after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez brought down Rasmus Hojlund.

Van Nistelrooy celebrated wildly on the touchline but United’s elation lasted only four minutes until Caicedo expertly struck a superb shot past Andre Onana from the edge of the area.

It resulted in a share of the points in a largely unspectacular encounter, although Wesley Fofana hit the woodwork with a header in the first half, with United striker Marcus Rashford also volleying against the angle of post and bar before the break.

Man Utd lack quality & cutting edge

Van Nistelrooy has certainly coaxed plenty of endeavour from his players as he steps in until Amorim finally succeeds the sacked Erik ten Hag, but he was unable to inspire any genuine quality.

United were comfortable enough in defence in the face of Chelsea’s threat, but there was a lack of creation and cutting edge that ultimately meant they did not do enough to merit victory.

Rashford’s volley was the closest they came until Chelsea keeper Sanchez made an injudicious challenge on Hojlund when the striker looked to have lost control and was moving away from goal.

The young striker was a peripheral figure while Alejandro Garnacho summed up United as a whole. The Argentine was full of tireless running but his finishing was wayward, especially in the second half when he scuffed a clear chance from Fernandes’ pass, shooting tamely into the arms of Sanchez at the Stretford End.

Van Nistelrooy is clearly determined to enjoy his time in charge and his celebration of United’s goal was a sight to behold: leaping and running down the touchline before pumping his fists towards the elated supporters.

It was a show of emotion in sharp contrast to the reserved Ten Hag, the United legend’s presence receiving approval from around Old Trafford.

United will be disappointed to have lost the lead so quickly, but this is a club that understandably feels like it is in a holding pattern until the new era begins under Amorim after the international break.