Zambia mourns seven footballers killed in bus crash

LUSAKA, Zambia, Oct 29 – Zambian football is in mourning after seven players from Chavuma Town Council FC were killed in a bus crash.

The country’s football association (Faz) expressed its “deep shock” at the accident, which occurred on Saturday while the squad was travelling to a third-tier league game in the north west of the country.

“We are in touch with the football, civil and law enforcement authorities in the province to furnish us with full details,” Faz president Andrew Kamanga said.

Twelve other people were injured in the accident, and five of those have been evacuated to the capital Lusaka for treatment.

The names of those killed and injured have not been released.

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe said he and the governing body “hope and pray” that those injured will fully recover soon.

“I convey my personal and Caf’s deepest condolences,” Motsepe added in a statement.

“May God comfort and console the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased and the Football Association of Zambia.

“May the souls of the departed players rest in eternal peace.”

Artur de Almeida e Silva, the president of the council of Southern Africa’s regional FAs, said the loss of young lives in such a manner was “truly heartbreaking”.

“Football is a sport that unites us, bringing joy and pride to communities across our region,” he said in a letter to his counterpart at Faz.

“In this tragic moment, we share in your grief and offer our heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends who are mourning this immense loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are still receiving treatment for their injuries.”