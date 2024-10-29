Spain and Barcelona’s Bonmati wins women’s Ballon d’Or

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Oct 29 – Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second year in a row.

Bonmati won every possible trophy at club level last season as Barcelona secured a historic quadruple – winning Liga F, the Champions League, Supercopa and Copa de la Reina.

The 26-year-old scored a career-best tally of 19 goals across all four competitions.

Bonmati also spearheaded Spain’s charge to the inaugural Women’s Nations League title in February with four goals, including one in their 2-0 win over France in the final.

“Thank you so much for your applause. I’m so grateful to be here to receive this award for the second time,” Bonmati said after she received the award in Paris.

“I always say this is not something that you can do alone, I’m so lucky to be surrounded by wonderful players who help me to keep growing into a better player.”

England’s Lauren James achieved a 13th-place finish in the voting, while her Lionesses team-mates Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp finished 20th and 28th, respectively.

Emma Hayes became the first winner of the women’s coach of the year award after leading Chelsea to a fifth straight Women’s Super League title before guiding the United States to Olympic gold at Paris 2024.

Bonmati follows in Putellas’ footsteps

The award, officially called the Ballon d’Or Feminin, recognises the best footballer of the year and is voted for by a jury of journalists from each of the top 100 countries in the Fifa men’s world ranking.

Bonmati won the 2023 award after helping her club triumph in the Spanish top flight and Champions League, and Spain claim their first Women’s World Cup.

The playmaker joins compatriot and Barcelona team-mate Alexia Putellas as the only players to have won the Women’s Ballon d’Or – which was first awarded in 2018 – twice.

Bonmati netted the first goal in Barca’s Champions League final triumph over Lyon and was named the tournament’s player of the season.

“I’m so proud to be a part of Barcelona – it’s a unique and wonderful club. I’m so thankful because the club has given me everything since I was 14 and I hope to keep winning titles for them,” Bonmati added.

Barcelona win women’s club of the year award

After winning the inaugural award for women’s club of the year in 2023, Barcelona picked up the award again after their success in Liga F, the Champions League, Supercopa and Copa de la Reina.

Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta said: “We are really honoured. Thanks to all the people in the club, especially the players who are working really hard to make Barcelona have the best women’s football team in the world.

The club had six players nominated for the women’s Ballon d’Or.

Women’s Ballon d’Or top 10

Aitana Bonmati (Spain and Barcelona)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway and Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain and Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (United States and Portland Thorns)

Lindsey Horan (United States and Lyon)

Mallory Swanson (United States and Chicago Red Stars)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France and Paris St-Germain)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain and Barcelona/Arsenal)

Trinity Rodman (United States and Washington Spirit)

Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona)