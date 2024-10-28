Balotelli signs for Genoa as he returns to Serie A

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GENOA, Italy, October 28 – Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has joined Serie A club Genoa on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old had been without a club since departing Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor this summer.

Balotelli, who has 36 Italy caps, returns to playing in his home country more than three years after leaving Monza.

Part of Manchester City’s title winning squad in 2012, Balotelli joins a struggling Genoa side who sit in the relegation positions.

Genoa, managed by Alberto Gilardino, are 18th after taking six points from their opening nine games.

Balotelli made headlines for his behaviour on and off the pitch during his time in the Premier League.

At Manchester City that included a training-ground bust-up with manager Roberto Mancini, and he famously revealed a ‘why always me?’ T-shirt after scoring in a 6-1 demolition of rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Balotelli scored 30 goals in two and a half years with the Blues, helping the club win a first league title since 1968.

After a first, brief stint at AC Milan, an unsuccessful move to Liverpool in 2014 followed, which led to a loan back to the San Siro.

Since then, Balotelli has played across Europe for a number of clubs, including French sides Nice and Marseille, and Italian clubs Brescia and Monza.

A member of the Italy squad that finished as runners-up at Euro 2012, Balotelli has not played for his country since 2018.