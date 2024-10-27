Salah rescues point for Liverpool against injury-cursed Arsenal - Capital Sports
Liverpool's Mo Salah celebrates his goal against Arsenal. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC X

English Premiership

Salah rescues point for Liverpool against injury-cursed Arsenal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27 – Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser gave Liverpool a point against Premier League title rivals Arsenal in an eventful encounter at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal led twice but were undermined by injuries to key defenders Gabriel and Jurrien Timber in the second half, having already been without the suspended William Saliba.

The setbacks allowed Liverpool to apply pressure and take a point, leaving Manchester City at the top of the table.

Arsenal were rewarded for a fast start when Bukayo Saka bamboozled Andy Robertson to score his 50th Premier League goal at the near post after nine minutes.

Their lead only lasted until the 18th minute when Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk equalised, nodding in from close range after Luis Diaz headed on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross at the near post.

Mikel Merino put Arsenal ahead again with a powerful header from Declan Rice’s free-kick shortly before half-time.

Liverpool improved after the break and Salah equalised with a routine finish from Darwin Nunez’s unselfish square ball after he had been set clear by Alexander-Arnold’s superb pass.

