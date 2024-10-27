James and Davis help Lakers extend winning start - Capital Sports
LeBron James and his son Bronny. PHOTO/AL Jazeera.

Basketball

James and Davis help Lakers extend winning start

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, October 27 – LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 63 points – 30 of them in the fourth quarter – as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 131-127 to make it three wins from three this season.

The Lakers led by as many as 15 points on the way to a 64-60 half-time lead at the Crypto.com Arena in LA.

But the Kings fought back and were 94-87 in front heading into the final quarter before a 21-0 scoring run from the Lakers, including 16 points from James.

Davis, who finished with 31 points, became the first Lakers player since Kobe Bryant in 2005-06 to open the season with three successive games of at least 30 points, while James scored 32 points and made 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Kings were led by 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists from Domantas Sabonis, and 28 points and 10 assists from De’Aaron Fox.

Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to pass 29,000 points as he led the Phoenix Suns to a 114-102 home win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 14-time All Star, who is in his 17th season, scored 31 points to take his career tally to 29,010.

James, the all-time leading scorer with 40,543 points, is the only other current player to have reached 29,000.

Reigning NBA champions the Boston Celtics mounted a late charge to triumph 124-118 at the winless Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics came from 112-106 down with just over five minutes left, with Jayson Tatum scoring 37 points and Jaylen Brown 24.

