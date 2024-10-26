Wasteful City beat Southampton to maintain winning run in EPL - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

City's Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Southampton. PHOTO/MANCHESTER CITY X

English Premiership

Wasteful City beat Southampton to maintain winning run in EPL

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, October 26 – Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland’s early effort proved enough to beat struggling Southampton.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When Haaland shrugged off Jan Bednarek to turn Matheus Nunes’ fifth-minute cross beyond Saints keeper Aaron Ramsdale for his 11th league goal of the season, the visitors seemed set for a heavy defeat.

But a combination of their own dogged defending and some poor finishing from City, with Haaland the chief culprit, ensured a few home nerves before the final whistle.

The result extended City’s unbeaten Premier League record to 32 games. They are now only six weeks away from going a full 12 months since their last defeat, by Aston Villa on 6 December.

Although they deserve credit for the way they battled, the result did nothing to help Southampton’s problems towards the foot of the table.

Russell Martin’s men still only have a single point to their name almost a quarter of the way through the campaign.

They can take solace from the knowledge that the only previous time they failed to win any of their first nine games, in 1998-99, they stayed up, but Martin needs to hope Southampton’s owners show him some patience as he looks to change the club’s fortunes following their return to the top flight.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved