New Zealand clinch historic Test series win in India - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

November 15, 2023, Bomaby, Maharastra, INDIA: Semi Finals Match 46 of ICC Menâ€™s Cricket World Cup INDIA 2023: .India V New Zealand WankhedeStadium, Bombay..ODI century for Virat KING Kohli! He has overtaken Sachin Tendulkar. Not only does he reach this remarkable landmark in front of his cricketing idol, but he's also done it at the same venue where he carried the great man on his shoulders after the 2011 WC triumph. He's also bowing down to Tendulkar now. 135.1kph, Kohli whips it away to deep backward square leg and comes back for the second. Jumps and punches the air in delight after completing the second run. He was on his knees. But every sinew in his body wanted this. The entire population of India wanted this. The helmet comes off and he raises his hands before bowing down. SRT, in reply, stands and applauds. The star batsman gets flying kisses from his wife now. The Wankhede has gone berserk and rightly so. (Credit Image: © Seshadri Sukumar/ZUMA Press Wire)

Cricket

New Zealand clinch historic Test series win in India

Published

PUNE, India, October 26 – New Zealand completed a historic first Test series victory in India with a 113-run win in the second Test that ended the hosts’ 12-year unbeaten streak.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The triumph in Pune gives the Black Caps an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and ends India’s remarkable run of 18 consecutive home series wins since Alastair Cook’s England clinched a famous 2-1 triumph in December 2012.

After New Zealand were bowled out for 255 on the third morning, India were set 359 to win and maintain their proud unbeaten home record.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century gave them hope but that was soon extinguished by Mitchell Santner, who took 6-104 to finish with 13 wickets in the match.

India were eventually bowled out for 245 in the evening session.

“Every time you take wickets, you get a little more confident,” said Santner, who had never taken a Test five-for before this match.

“I felt that. Every time I got a wicket, it got a little better.”

The hosts had made a rapid start thanks to Jaiswal’s quickfire 77, but, having taken seven wickets in the first innings, Santner began to work his magic again.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal all fell to the left-arm spinner before Santner ran out Rishabh Pant and he proceeded to claim the key wicket of Virat Kohli as India collapsed to 147-5.

“It is a collective failure,” said India captain Rohit. “The team has failed to accept the challenge thrown at us.”

There was some resistance from Ravindra Jadeja but the all-rounder was the last man out for 42, leaving New Zealand to celebrate a comprehensive, famous victory.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved