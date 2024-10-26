Golf Tourney seeks to raise funds in fight against period poverty and stigma

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26 – All roads lead to the Sigona Golf Club in Kikuyu for the Binti Charity Golf Tournament on November 1.

The tourney is part of the AdoptAGirl initiative, which seeks to end period poverty, stigma, and shame affecting millions of women and girls across the country.

Each player will pay Ksh 3000 as registration fees, which also applies to those who will be participating in a golf clinic to be held on the same day.

Furthermore, players in the 4-ball team tournament will part with Ksh 2500 each — totaling to Ksh 10,000 for every team.

The participation fees are inclusive of dinner at the clubhouse in the evening.

Proceeds from the tournament will go a long way in support the adoption of 2,000 girls and 1,000 boys in the coming year, providing them with access to essential hygiene products and education through Dignity Kits.

These Dignity Kits include sanitary pads, soaps, panties and health hygiene education (for the boys).

The tournament has been organised by 2021, Binti Marvels Ltd is a Nairobi-based social enterprise committed to providing affordable, high-quality menstrual products under its brands.

The company has thus far impacted the lives of over 400,000 women across Kenya, with a vision to reach 1 million women by next year.