Usyk asks Fury to sign photo of him being punched in face

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 24 – A suited and menacing-looking Oleksandr Usyk asked Tyson Fury to autograph a photograph of the Briton being punched in the face in their first fight, at a news conference on Wednesday.

Fury, 36, lost his WBC crown by split-decision in May as Ukraine’s Usyk became boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years.

They met at London’s lavish Guildhall to promote their rematch on 21 December in Saudi Arabia, which will not be for all four belts after Usyk vacated the IBF title.

Usyk – sporting a red tie and black gloves – took out of a briefcase a picture of the Morecambe fighter being punched.

“I look like Shrek,” Fury said to a shaven-headed Usyk, 37, as he signed it.

The champion mirrored Agent 47 in the Hitman video gaming series, making his entrance to Franz Schubert’s Ave Maria – a song used in the game.

Fury, meanwhile, rather unexpectedly made his way to the top table to the tune of Aqua’s Barbie Girl.

Serene news conference brought to life

But showmanship aside, it was a rather serene news conference.

“We did the fight in May, a great fight, I know people keep going on about it but it’s in the past now, we’ve got to move on,” Fury said.

Before their first meeting, Fury’s mind games had little effect on Usyk – who defended his country against the Russian invasion.

After the result, Fury insisted he had won and in a social media outburst earlier this month he said Usyk would “feel the wrath of the Gypsy King” in their next outing.

Yet Fury kept it simple and respectful at Wednesday’s news conference. He remained expressionless and stared into the distance when managers and promoters spoke.

“I’m looking forward to a fantastic fight, Oleksandr won the first fight fair and square,” he said.

“I’ll be a bit more focused, no complacency and there’s nothing drastic I have to change. I will be victorious.”

An Olympic gold medallist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, Usyk – unbeaten in 22 professional fights – is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of boxing.

Straightforward with response

But he was equally straightforward with his responses.

“Hi everybody, I’m happy to be here. What is my motivation? I don’t have motivation, only my regime, my concentration, this is my motivation,” he said.

The unusually sedate gathering ended with Fury tickling the champion after the obligatory face-off.

With very little being said by those on the stage, the media in attendance were wondering what was in the briefcase until Usyk revealed all.

The Daniel Dubois v Anthony Joshua news conference that took place here last month was also rather understated, but nobody expected Fury to curb his usual brashness or be humbled by defeat.

Outside the ring, these two are full of surprises. But make no mistake, both men know the magnitude of this rematch.

From a trilogy bout to the winner facing Dubois in an undisputed battle, a number of permutations and outcomes for the division hinge on the result of this rematch.

How will it go? Fury has a phenomenal boxing IQ and has the capabilities to make the necessary adjustments. The problem he faces is Usyk is arguably the smartest in-ring technician of his generation.