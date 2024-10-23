Brest and Leverkusen’s perfect starts end with draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GUINGAMP, France, October 23 – Brest and Bayer Leverkusen’s perfect starts in the Champions League came to an end as they played out a 1-1 draw in Guingamp.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the 24th minute, slotting in after being played through on goal by Jonas Hofmann.

The Germany forward came close to a second moments later when he waltzed past four Brest defenders before his strike was smothered by Bizot.

Brest entered the break on level terms thanks to Pierre Lees-Melou’s superb sweeping volley.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso was left furious and shown a yellow card after the final whistle for protesting against the referee’s decision not to award his side a penalty in the last minute of normal time.

Both the referee Ivan Kruzliak and Video Assistant Referee ruled that Brest defender Soumaila Coulibaly got a touch on the ball before bringing down Hofmann in the box.

The result leaves both clubs, who won their opening two matches, with seven points.

Brest, who are playing in their first Champions League campaign, started the second half strongly, with both Lees-Melou and Kenny Lala drilling efforts just wide, while Bizot was needed to tip Mahdi Camara’s shot over the crossbar.

However, the reigning Bundesliga champions grew back into the game and Massadio Haidara was lucky not to turn a low cross from Wirtz into his own net.

The visitors had an earlier penalty appeal waved away as Lees-Melou’s arm was judged to have been in a natural position when it was struck by the ball.