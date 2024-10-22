Neymar returns one year after ACL injury - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Neymar applauds the fans after his first match in over a year. PHOTO/AL Hilal/X

Football

Neymar returns one year after ACL injury

Published

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 22 – Brazil forward Neymar has made his first appearance for Al-Hilal in over a year after recovering from surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 32-year-old came on in the 77th minute of his side’s 5-4 win over UAE Pro League side Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League.

Neymar sustained the injury on 17 October 2023 while playing for Brazil in their 2026 World Cup qualifier with Uruguay.

The forward, who is Brazil’s male all-time top goalscorer, underwent surgery the following month.

The substitute came close to marking his return with a goal following an Al-Hilal counter-attack, but it was Al-Ain who recovered possession to pull a goal back late on.

Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris St-Germain for a fee understood to be worth about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons in August 2023.

He was sidelined for multiple months during his last two seasons with PSG because of ankle injuries.

He made five appearances for Al-Hilal before rupturing his ACL.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved