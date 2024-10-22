Neymar returns one year after ACL injury

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 22 – Brazil forward Neymar has made his first appearance for Al-Hilal in over a year after recovering from surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.

The 32-year-old came on in the 77th minute of his side’s 5-4 win over UAE Pro League side Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League.

Neymar sustained the injury on 17 October 2023 while playing for Brazil in their 2026 World Cup qualifier with Uruguay.

The forward, who is Brazil’s male all-time top goalscorer, underwent surgery the following month.

The substitute came close to marking his return with a goal following an Al-Hilal counter-attack, but it was Al-Ain who recovered possession to pull a goal back late on.

Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris St-Germain for a fee understood to be worth about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons in August 2023.

He was sidelined for multiple months during his last two seasons with PSG because of ankle injuries.

He made five appearances for Al-Hilal before rupturing his ACL.