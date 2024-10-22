Juventus say X account hacked after Guler signing 'announced' - Capital Sports
Arda Guler

Football

Juventus say X account hacked after Guler signing ‘announced’

Published

TURIN, Italy, Oct 22 – Juventus say their English X account was hacked after a fake post was published announcing the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

The post showed a photograph of the 19-year-old Turkey international at an airport with the caption: “Welcome to Juventus, Arda Guler. The rising star of football is now part of the Juventus family.”

But the Serie A club later clarified the situation on their Italian X account, external, saying their English account had been “compromised” and to ignore the “false information” published.

Even if Juventus wanted to sign Guler they would be unable to do so until January because the Spanish and Italian transfer windows are closed.

Real signed Guler, dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’, from Fenerbahce in July 2023 for a reported fee of about £16.7m.

He has made 23 appearances for the Spanish club and was part of the Turkey squad at Euro 2024.

The teenager became the youngest player to score on his European Championship debut when he netted Turkey’s second goal in their 3-1 win over Georgia.

