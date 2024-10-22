Gordon signs new long-term deal with Newcastle - Capital Sports
Anthony Gordon celebrates his goal against Manchester City. PHOTO/NEWCASTLE UNITED FC X

English Premiership

Gordon signs new long-term deal with Newcastle

Published

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom, October 22 – Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old has scored 15 goals and created 11 assists in 74 appearances since joining the Magpies from Everton in January 2023 in a £45m deal.

Following his England debut in March this year, Gordon was a member of the Three Lions squad that reached the Euro 2024 final.

He had been linked with a return to his hometown with Liverpool over the summer but the move never materialised.

“I just think the club’s in a great place,” said Gordon.

“Since the takeover it’s just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

“The team is very suited to me – and I’m here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy.

“Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Gordon has grown as a “player and a person” since moving to St James’ Park.

“He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it’s clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters,” said Howe.

“There’s even more to come from Anthony and I’m excited about what’s ahead for him and us.”

