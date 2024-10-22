First things first: Rising Stars skipper Wanjala not obsessed with Harambee Stars call-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 22 – National under 20 football team captain Amos Wanjala is not getting ahead of himself by dreaming of a potential call-up to the senior team, Harambee Stars.

Wanjala says his immediate focus is on skippering the juniors at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Under 20 level.

“It is good to think of the future and it is great that Kenya will be hosting the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027. However, for me, I am not thinking of the possibility of playing for Harambee Stars at the tournament. My main focus as per now is to lead this team to next year’s Afcon Under 20. My rule of life has always been to take one step at a time and that’s what I intend to do,” the Spain-based centre back said.

Wanjala has been a defensive rock for Rising Stars, earning plaudits for his maturity beyond his age.

On social media, there has been a chorus of calls for the youngster to make the step up to coach Engin Firat’s side even as Kenya prepare to co-host the continental showpiece in 2027 – alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

Nonetheless, the St Anthony’s High School Kitale alumnus is content to stick with the progressive career plan that has taken him to Spain where he plies his trade for fifth-tier side AC Torrellano.

Wanjala revealed he has grown not only in his football but also as a man.

“I went there and found new things that I never knew before. I think that has really boosted my football career and my level of confidence and I know as the days go by, I will keep getting better,” he said.

Having spurred Solidarity Boys to the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) title last year, Wanjala then skippered the national under 18 side to second place at November’s Cecafa Under 18 Championships in Kisumu and Kakamega.

Though they lost to Uganda in the final, this crop of players earned a lot of admiration for their attractive brand of football under the tutelage of coach Salim Babu.

Alongside fellow Solidarity ‘boy’, Aldrine Kibet, Wanjala was signed up by Spanish academy Nastic Sports. National under 20 football team captain Amos Wanjala (L) with Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a breakfast reception for Rising Stars at Talanta Plaza. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Reflecting on his role as captain, the youngster concedes it is not one for the faint hearted but is thankful for his open-minded personality and supportive teammates.

“Being a captain is a privilege and not simply about wearing the armband. It is a role that must be taken really seriously. One thing that has really helped me is that I am big hearted and open minded…this has enabled me to keep the team together and focus on our goals,” he said.

The magnitude of the task ahead, notwithstanding, Wanjala is confident the Rising Stars have the talent to go toe-to-toe with the giants of the sport in the continent.

“We are ready to face any team and give it our all against them. This is a very talented crop of players and very motivated. We will not be scared to take on any side, regardless of their pedigree in African football,” the skipper said.

Rising Stars qualified for the continental showpiece despite losing 2-1 to Tanzania in the finals of the Cecafa Under 20 Championships in Dar es Salaam on Sunday evening.