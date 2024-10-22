Firat urged to call up juniors to Harambee Stars after Rising Stars heroics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 22 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called on Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat to start integrating members of the national under 20 team into the senior set-up.

Murkomen says that certain players in the team have shown they have what it takes to compete at the senior level.

“You are the future of Kenyan football as can be seen from the recent media analyses and social media comments. Our coach of the senior team should start integrating some of you into Harambee Stars. We have seen Yamine Lamal at 16 years leading Spain to success at the Euros where he scored a goal and four assists. I believe many of you can do the same for our national team,” the CS said.

Murkomen, however, advised the youngsters to keep their feet firmly on the ground and focus on becoming the best versions of themselves.

“I would like to advise you to remain grounded and focused and if you do so, some of you could be representing the senior team as early as next year. You are the players who will be playing for Kenya at the 2027 Afcon. Just imagine yourselves playing at the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium,” he said. National under 20 team coach Salim Babu (L) and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a breakfast reception at Talanta Plaza on Tuesday morning. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The CS was speaking at the Talanta Plaza headquarters during a breakfast reception in honour of the Rising Stars who finished second at the just-concluded Cecafa Under 20 Championships in Tanzania.

The youngsters lost 2-1 to Tanzania in Sunday’s final, albeit by then they had secured their slot as one of 12 teams at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations Under 20 – possibly in South Africa. Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen hands over a dummy cheque of Kshs 1.8million to national Under 20 team captain Amos Wanjala, head coach Salim Babu and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) director of youth, Chris Amimo. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Murkomen said the government will expend all resources possible to ensure the team prepare well for their continental debut.

“We will support you to go for residential camp outside the country and play friendly matches against big teams around the world. Mr Amimo (FKF director in charge of youth committee), just ensure the budget presented is reasonable,” he said.

Tried and tested formula

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking at the same time, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) director of youth Chris Amimo, appealed for government support to enable Rising Stars prepare at par with the giants of the continent.

“Afcon will be a good opportunity to market these players. We will need good preparations in a country near to where the tournament will be hosted, which is possibly South Africa. We need to expand the technical bench to bring in experts in other aspects of team preparations, just like the best teams in Africa,” he said. National under 20 football team captain Amos Wanjala with Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a breakfast reception for Rising Stars at Talanta Plaza on Tuesday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Amimo noted that longevity and continuity were the two ingredients to the success of the side, most players having joined it at the under 13 level.

“We started working with most of these players when they were 13 years old…all the way to Under 15, Under 18 and then Under 20. We need to continue and emulate this strategy if we are to have a conveyor of talent across the country,” he said.

The team were awarded Ksh 1.8 million for this historic feat.

The Salim Babu-coached team will be dreaming of bigger things at the continental stage where the top four finishers will qualify for the Under 20 World Cup in Chile in September next year.