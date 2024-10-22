Ex-Man Utd striker Forlan to make ATP tennis debut - Capital Sports
Uruguay and former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan

Ex-Man Utd striker Forlan to make ATP tennis debut

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, October 22 – Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan will make his professional tennis debut in an ATP doubles event in his native Uruguay next month.

The 45-year-old, who retired from football in 2019, will play alongside Argentine Federico Coria in the Uruguay Open in Montevideo.

Forlan, who was a promising tennis player in his teens, has been playing in ITF Masters events – most recently in the 45 and over category.

But next month’s tournament is a recognised ATP event and sits on the second-tier Challenger Tour, requiring Forlan to get a wildcard.

His partner Coria is the world number 101 in singles, having reached a career-high of 49 in 2023.

Forlan joined Manchester United in 2002 and made 98 appearances for the club before joining La Liga side Villarreal.

In Spain, Forlan won the European Golden Shoe – awarded to the top scorer in Europe – on two occasions.

The forward won the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup after Uruguay finished third in South Africa, and helped his country to the 2011 Copa America title.

