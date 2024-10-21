We cannot continue to play with 10 men – Arteta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said his team “cannot continue to play with 10 men” in the wake of William Saliba’s red card at Bournemouth.

The France centre-back was sent off in the first half against the Cherries and the Gunners went on to lose 2-0 – their first defeat of the Premier League campaign.

He is the third Arsenal player to be sent off this season following the dismissals of midfielder Declan Rice against Brighton and forward Leandro Trossard in the draw at Manchester City.

“Playing with 10 men, always there is an issue,” said Arteta, whose side have conceded goals in all three games in which they have been reduced to 10 men.

“The truth is, when you analyse it, three very different actions and the outcome of them, the reasons are very different.

“Regardless of that we cannot continue to play with 10 men, especially at this level.

“We need to eradicate that, it’s clear. The reasons and how – it doesn’t matter. We have to focus and it has to happen.”

Since Arteta’s first game as Arsenal manager on 26 December 2019 the Gunners have received 18 red cards – five more than any other Premier League team in that period.

Saliba will miss the match at home against Liverpool on Sunday but can play in Arsenal’s game against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“It’s reacting,” added Arteta. “You have a defeat, it is part of the game and sport. Let’s move on, take that pain that we have still have in our tummy and use it on Tuesday.”