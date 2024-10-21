Van Dijk in talks with Liverpool about new deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21 – Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said he has opened talks with the club about signing a new deal.

The 33-year-old has been at Anfield since January 2018 and his current contract runs out at the end of the season.

“Discussions are ongoing, we will see what happens in the future,” said Netherlands centre-back Van Dijk.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

“What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have started and we will see.”

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah are also out of contract next summer but there has been no update on their situations.

The Reds signed Van Dijk for £75m from Southampton and he has helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

Under new manager and fellow Dutchman Arne Slot, he has helped Liverpool to the top of the Premier League this season with seven wins from their opening eight games.

“I feel good, physically, mentally and I am having fun,” added Van Dijk, who was speaking after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

“When it’s time to make a decision, you guys [the media] will know it as well.”

Van Dijk has been instrumental in Liverpool conceding just three goals this season, giving them the best defensive record in the Premier League.

“At the start of the season, we saw numbers about what happens if your opponent is in the final third, how many bodies do we have behind the ball and that has definitely changed,” said Van Dijk.

“I wouldn’t say it’s [just] the last line and the goalkeepers making a difference, it’s the guys in front of us, it’s a team effort.

“Me and Ibou [Konate] as the centre-backs, or the goalkeepers, will get the credit for the clean sheets but it’s about everyone in the team and credit to everyone who is doing that.”

‘He is our leader’ – analysis

BBC Sport journalist Mandeep Sanghera

The contract situations of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah have been a growing source of concern for Liverpool fans this season.

Van Dijk saying he is in talks about staying will be a welcome update and relief for the club’s supporters that at least one of them could be on the road to staying, although the Dutch defender – maybe as a negotiating tactic – still left an air of uncertainty over his future as talks take place.

One thing that is for certain is the importance of Van Dijk to Liverpool.

He has been a major presence for the Reds this season, having been involved in six clean sheets from the 10 games in which he has played.

Liverpool boss Slot spoke before the win against Chelsea about the impact his captain has at the club both on and off the pitch.

“What you guys don’t see and what I do see is how important he also is on the training ground,” said Slot.

“He’s always the one that’s most loud during the sessions, he always brings a lot of energy into our sessions and quality as well. He’s definitely our leader.”