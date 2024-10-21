Norris penalised for Verstappen pass as Leclerc wins US GP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEXAS, United States, Oct 21 – The title battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris erupted in controversy at the United States Grand Prix after the McLaren driver was penalised for passing his rival for third place off the track.

The race was dominated by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who took the lead on the first lap after Norris and Verstappen ran wide at the first corner of the race.

Leclerc was imperious in leading Carlos Sainz to a Ferrari one-two once he had moved into first place, but the drama was all behind him in Austin.

Norris finished third after passing Verstappen around the outside at Turn 12 with four laps to go, only to run off the track on the exit of the corner.

Norris chose not to give the place back, while Verstappen complained he had to, and the stewards agreed with the Dutchman.

They handed Norris a five-second penalty and as he had pulled out only a 4.1-second lead once in front, he was dropped back to fourth place, one behind the Red Bull driver, in the results.

Verstappen has therefore extended his drivers’ championship lead to 57 points with five races to go and 146 points still available.

The race was bookended by two incidents between the title rivals, at the start and in the closing stages at the Circuit of the Americas.

At the first corner, Norris, who was on pole, appeared to have covered the inside line, but Verstappen went for it anyway and the two drivers ran off the track on the exit.

Norris complained Verstappen had forced him off and should give the place back, but the stewards did not investigate the incident.

Their battle allowed Leclerc to slip by into the lead, and once there he was in total control of the race.

He quickly extended his advantage and it soon became clear the Ferrari driver would dominate unless something went wrong.

Leclerc was 10 seconds in the lead by the time Verstappen in second place made his first pit stop on lap 25. Ferrari pulled him in a lap later and he controlled the race to the end.

Sainz ran third in the first stint, after briefly challenging Verstappen on the first lap, and Ferrari chose to use the ‘undercut’ on Red Bull.