Tong Il Moo Do trio feted on Mashujaa Day for contribution to Kenyan sports - Capital Sports
From Left: Salim Abdallah, Elvis Malipe and Lorna Abiero pose with their awards.

Tong Il Moo Do

Tong Il Moo Do trio feted on Mashujaa Day for contribution to Kenyan sports

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20 – Three members of the national Tong Il Moo Do team were among those feted on Mashujaa Day for their contributions towards the country’s development in the sports sector.

The trio include team captain Elvis Malipe, ladies team skipper Salma Ali Abdallah and assistant captain Lorna Abiero all of who were honoured by President William Ruto during celebrations in Kwale on Sunday.

Team Jasiri have maintained a vice-like grip on the sport at the global level, dominating the annual Mombasa Open International Championships in particular.

At the last edition of the tournament in December 2023, Kenya topped the medal standings after collecting 46 gold, 54 silver and 93 bronze.

Individually, the three athletes have won a number of accolades in national team colours – locally and abroad.

Abiero has been one of Kenya’s most successful martial artists, winning three gold and one silver at the 2019 World Championships in Chung-Ju, Korea Republic.

It was at the same global event that Abdallah won bronze.

With the next edition of the Mombasa Open Championships set for December, Kenya will be looking to the trio to extend their 11-year dominance in the competition.

