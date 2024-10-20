Stones’ header crushes Wolves’ hearts as City maintain perfect league start

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom, October 20 – John Stones’ dramatic stoppage-time winner sent Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win at battling Wolves.

The defender’s header – in the fifth minute of injury time – was given when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded the goal on review, to the hosts’ fury, after it was initially ruled out for offside.

Josko Gvardiol had ealier cancelled out Jorgen Strand Larsen’s opener for Wolves, who remain winless this season and are bottom of the Premier League.

City made the early running at Molineux but were stunned on seven minutes when neat build-up sent Nelson Semedo away and his brilliant cross, which bypassed four City defenders, was tapped in by Strand Larsen.

The recalled Jose Sa, in for injured goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, denied Bernardo Silva soon after as City controlled the game but they had to wait until the 33rd minute to level when Gvardiol found the top corner from 20 yards.

Yet it did not give them an immediate platform for victory and the visitors were met by an undaunted opponent who denied them space, although only an excellent low save from Sa denied Savinho in first-half stoppage time.

Another Sa stop kept Ruben Dias out as City camped in the hosts’ half but they were almost caught out by a rare Wolves break, Matheus Cunha shooting wide.

Pep Guardiola summoned Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from the bench but City were made to wait until deep into stoppage time to find a winner.

Stones headed in Foden’s corner, only for Silva to be ruled offside as he was standing in front of Sa, but, with the City players watching on, referee Kavanagh gave the goal to break Wolves’ hearts.

An early marker in the title race?

The magnitude of Stones’ winner will not be known until much later in the season but it could be a pivotal result in the title race.

Given the relentless efforts of Liverpool and Arsenal’s continued presence this season every point dropped will be crucial and City were on the brink of losing ground. Instead, they went top before Liverpool faced Chelsea later on Sunday.

Of course, City lost 2-1 at Molineux last season and still went on to win a fourth straight title but with Arne Slot’s near perfect start at Anfield and Arsenal continuing to improve under Mikel Arteta, Guardiola will know his side can ill afford to fall behind.

When they eventually found a way through, it was not through an intricate passing move but a last-gasp corner and moments like that will only strengthen their resolve to win a fifth straight crown.

Wolves deserve huge credit for their rearguard action and City looked like they lacked the ideas and ingenuity to find a winner until finally coming up with an answer.

More evidence of Wolves’ qualities as they search for win

A heartbreaking defeat almost encapsulates Wolves’ season.

Competitive and determined, united and loyal to Gary O’Neil’s plan but still unable to hold on for a draw which would have felt like a win.

O’Neil had promised Wolves would continue to imprint their identity, leaving everything on the pitch, and prove they are good enough to compete at this level.

They have shown that during the 14 months he has been at Molineux and, against Manchester City, it was evident again. Grit and determination were there in abundance and, despite a gut-wrenching defeat, there are positives once again.

The fans were appreciative of their sides’ battling efforts – with Joao Gomes excellent – and any fury was directed to Kavanagh for giving the goal and not awarding Wolves a free-kick before City’s flurry of late corners which ultimately led to their winner.

There is no appetite for change at Wolves, despite their winless opening, and there is enough evidence they can survive – although the importance of finding a victory becomes more important by the game.