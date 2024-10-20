Slot's slaloming Premier League run continues with tight win over Chelsea - Capital Sports
Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates his winner with Darwin Nunez. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC X

English Premiership

Slot’s slaloming Premier League run continues with tight win over Chelsea

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, October 20 – Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory over Chelsea at Anfield as manager Arne Slot’s outstanding start continued.

The Dutchman is the first Liverpool boss to win 10 of his first 11 games, this latest triumph sending them a point clear of Manchester City following their dramatic stoppage-time victory at Wolves earlier.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the spot after 29 minutes following Levi Colwill’s foul on Curtis Jones, though a second penalty awarded on the stroke of half-time for Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s block on the same player was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR) after initially being awarded by referee John Brooks.

Chelsea took advantage of that VAR reprieve to equalise three minutes after the break, Nicolas Jackson racing clear to score, the goal awarded after being ruled out for offside.

Liverpool took only three minutes to restore their lead, Jones stealing in at the far post to steer Salah’s cross past a hesitant Sanchez in front of a joyous Kop.

It mean Slot’s only loss since succeeding Jurgen Klopp was against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in September, while this was Chelsea’s first league defeat under new manager Enzo Maresca since the opening-weekend reverse at home to Manchester City.

