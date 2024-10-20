NZ claim first Test victory in India for 36 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BENGALURU, India, October 20 – New Zealand captain Tom Latham said it was a “proud moment” after his side claimed their first Test victory in India for 36 years – and only their third ever.

Latham had to watch from the dressing room after being removed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah as the visitors chased 107 to win.

But Will Young and Rachin Ravindra settled the nerves, guiding New Zealand from a precarious 35-2 through to an eight-wicket win on the final day of the Test in Bengaluru.

It gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

New Zealand’s previous Test victories in India came in 1969 at Nagpur and at Mumbai in 1988.

Latham’s side set up the victory by bowling India out for 46 — their lowest Test total on home soil — on the first day.

“There have been a lot of teams that have come here over that long period of time, so obviously it’s a special feeling,” Latham said.

“The work we did in that first and second innings with the ball and with the bat set up the game for us.”

It was a resounding first win as full-time captain for the 32-year-old, who replaced Tim Southee earlier this month.

India skipper Rohit Sharma took positives from the way his side battled back in the second innings, as they attempted to become the first team to win a Test after conceding a first-innings lead of more than 350.

“We didn’t think we’d be 46 all out but due credit to New Zealand – it set us back and games like this will happen,” he said.

Sarfaraz Khan’s 150 and 99 from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant helped India to 462 in their second innings to give the home bowlers a small total to defend on a final-day pitch that had to be covered overnight due to rain.

And Bumrah gave India a glimmer of hope when he removed Latham lbw with the second ball of the day.

He then trapped Devon Conway lbw after a successful review, but that was India’s last breakthrough.

First-innings centurion Ravindra hit six fours in his unbeaten 39 and was named player of the match, while Young hit the winning runs with his seventh four as he finished on 48.

“We have got to take the good things forward,” added Rohit, with the second Test scheduled to begin in Pune on Thursday.

“We’ve been here before, conceding home losses, these things happen. We know what it takes and will give it all in the next two Tests.”

India have history on their side, having won 18 consecutive Test series on home soil, stretching back to 2012.